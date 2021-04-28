Application Security Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 26% during 2021-2025| Growing number of data leaks to upheave growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing number of data leaks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Application Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application Security Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Solution

Web Application Security



Mobile Application Security

Application Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the application security market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Broadcom Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Application Security Market size

Application Security Market trends

Application Security Market analysis

Market trends such as an increase in demand for cloud-based application security solutions are likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as threats from open-source application security solutions may threaten the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Web application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Qualys Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Synopsys Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

