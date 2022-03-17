Applications Are Open for Centenary University Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship

Award will provide full, four-year scholarship to a student who is dedicated to pursuing a career that improves race relations

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centenary University has opened applications for The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship, a full four-year award for students who are dedicated to pursuing a career that improves race relations. The Bissett-Hill Scholarship covers the cost of attendance at Centenary University, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, transportation, travel, and miscellaneous expenses. The University intends to award this scholarship, which is renewable annually for a maximum of four years, for the first time to a student beginning classes in fall 2022.

The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship Fund was established through an estate gift from Centenary University alumna Louise M. Hill '40 in memory of her aunt, Grace Y. Bissett, who made her education possible. In her bequest, Mrs. Hill specified that the scholarship be dedicated to supporting students with "a sincere interest and intention to pursue a career in teaching, religion, social work, or the like" to improve race relations.