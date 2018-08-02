Applications for Longwood Gardens Fellows Program Now Open

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now available for the Longwood Gardens Fellows Program, a 13-month residential learning experience focused on building the leadership capacity of high-potential public horticulture professionals. Interested individuals should visit longwoodgardens.org/fellows-program for program and application information. Applications are due October 1.

The program is open to global professionals who hold a bachelor's degree and possess a strong desire to lead in a public horticulture environment. Masters and doctoral candidates and those who may be transitioning between careers are welcome to apply. The program begins June 2019.

Current public horticulture leaders are also encouraged to nominate individuals who have a commitment to professional excellence, have a deep intellectual curiosity, and have an interest in representing diverse perspectives and backgrounds for admission to the Program. Nominations should be submitted in writing to the Program's director, Dr. Tamara Fleming, tfleming@longwoodgardens.org by September 1.

During the 13-month, fully funded, cohort-based residency at Longwood, Fellows delve into topical issues relevant to public horticulture today such as leadership, board relations and governance, communication skills, change management, innovation, and HR/talent management. A two-month domestic or international field placement provides a deeper understanding of these issues, equipping Fellows to lead organizations into a vibrant and sustainable future. Alumni of the Fellows Program join the prestigious Society of Fellows, a global network of public garden professionals.

Online informational sessions will be available August 13, August 22, and September 4. These sessions are hosted by current and past Fellows, giving prospective students insight into the program and the application process. To register for an informational session, visit: longwoodgardens.org/fellows-program/apply.

About Longwood Gardens



Longwood Gardens is one of the great gardens of the world, encompassing 1,083 acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, fountains, a 10,010-pipe Aeolian organ, and a 4-acre grand Conservatory. Longwood's foremost influence on American horticulture has been through its Education programs. Since 1958, thousands of students from all over the world have participated in one or more of Longwood's intensive programs, ranging from School & Youth Programs which educates 45,000 students both online and in person each year, to the two-year Professional Gardener Program to the Fellows Program. Graduates have gone on to leadership roles in many of the country's top horticultural institutions. For more information, visit longwoodgardens.org.

