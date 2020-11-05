Applications for Spring 2021 Semester Underway at Army and Navy Academy

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 spring semester at the Army and Navy Academy, a college preparatory boarding school for middle- and high-school boys in Carlsbad, Calif.

Existing cadets will return to the campus on January 18 with new cadets to arrive January 22.

Army and Navy Academy Cadet leaders during daily morning formation Cadets at Army and Navy Academy enjoy various campus clubs and organizations as well as 11 CIF-sanctioned sports, all of which teach teamwork, fair play, honesty, and other character virtues.

"Our core belief is that greatness lies in every boy; however, for boys to succeed, they must first believe in themselves," said retired Army Maj. Gen. Arthur Bartell, the Academy's president. "We teach our cadets to become independent and leaders in all that they do."

The school's focus is attracting attention from an expanding group of parents. Director of Admission Darrin Knox said his staff has been receiving more inquiries in recent weeks from parents who are exploring different educational venues for their sons.

"They're looking for a school where their sons can learn to excel," Knox said.

The academy reopened its oceanfront campus in September after putting into place health safety procedures and re-configuring classrooms, dormitories, and other facilities to fully comply with, and in some cases exceed CDC and local county standards. What remains unchanged are providing cadets with rigorous academics, character and leadership development, physical fitness, personal discipline, and appropriate social events.

"We work to instill in every boy the belief that he can achieve or exceed any goal he sets for himself, " Bartell said. "We're looking to educate success-oriented boys to "Be Bold. Be Brilliant. Be You."

For further information, visit the Academy website at www.armyandnavyacademy.org; e-mail at [email protected] or phone at 888.762.2338.

