Applications Now Being Accepted for 2021 GMS Excellence in HR Scholarship

RICHFIELD, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS), a Professional Employer Organization headquartered in Richfield, OH, is excited to announce the launch of its new GMS Excellence in HR scholarship. The $2,500 college scholarship is open to eligible high school graduates and college students across the country.

The GMS Excellence in HR scholarship marks an opportunity for the company to support gifted students working toward a career in the sales and HR fields. By offering the means and solutions to pursue education, GMS can help enable emerging sales and HR talent to enter this growing industry.

Applicants will be asked to submit an essay explaining what led them towards studying to pursue a career in sales and HR and how they can see those skills benefiting a business, with an esteemed panel made up of members of GMS reviewing and selecting one successful candidate. Additionally, applicants must upload their unofficial transcript to prove their enrollment in an accredited university and show a 3.0 grade-point average or higher from high school or college to be considered for the scholarship.

To be considered for the scholarship, please send your essay to [email protected].

The application deadline for this scholarship is August 15, 2021.

The GMS Excellence in HR scholarship is part of GMS' wider college recruiting program, which provides internship positions for students throughout the year. Internship positions provide students the chance to network with experienced professionals, grow and expand their skill set, and become familiar with the industry.

About Group Management Services

Headquartered in Richfield, OH., Group Management Services has gained over 1,800 companies, representing nearly 35,000 employees, in 11 different locations throughout the United States. We help companies and organizations in the areas of payroll, human resources, risk management, and workers' compensation. For more information on GMS, visit: https://www.groupmgmt.com/about-us/.

