Applications Now Open For The Entreprenista 100 Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entreprenista League, a leading membership community for ambitious, entrepreneurial women, is excited to announce applications are now open for its inaugural Entreprenista 100 Awards. Presented in partnership with Chase Ink, the Entreprenista 100 Awards will recognize 100 stand-out women business owners across 11 categories.

"The number of women entrepreneurs is increasing worldwide, however recognition is still lacking. Women own nearly half of businesses in the U.S., raking in trillions of dollars and employing millions of people, and yet, many women continue to face significant obstacles when it comes to starting and scaling their own businesses," Entreprenista Co-founder Stephanie Cartin said. "The Entreprenista 100 Awards shine a much-deserved light on these extraordinary achievements and help to elevate the women-led entrepreneurial community."

Award applications open on November 7 at 8 a.m. EST and close on December 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Women founders, or members of their teams, are encouraged to nominate their businesses online at Entreprenista.com/100 . Nominees do not need to be current members of The Entreprenista League community. Eligible companies are limited to one nomination in up to three categories.

Categories include:

Best Brand New Businesses

Biggest Impact

Most Innovative Products

Best E-commerce Businesses

Best Self-Funded Businesses

Best Community-Led Businesses

Outstanding Capital Raisers

Top Agencies & Service-Based Businesses

Top Food & Beverage Businesses

Top Health, Wellness & Beauty Businesses

Top Real Estate Businesses

In addition to selecting the inaugural cohort of 100 elite entrepreneurs, a panel of renowned business leaders will assist Entreprenista in honoring three top award recipients – Entreprenista of the Year, Mamaprenista of the Year and Career Pivot of the Year.

The judging panel includes:

Alexandra Wilkis Wilson , co-founder of Clerisy Capital, Gilt Groupe and GlamSquad

, co-founder of Clerisy Capital, Gilt Groupe and GlamSquad Amy Shoenthal , contributor to Forbes Women

, contributor to Candace Nelson , founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes,Pizzana, and CN2 Ventures

, founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes,Pizzana, and CN2 Ventures Denise Woodard , founder of Partake

, founder of Partake Divya Gugnani , co-founder of Wander Beauty and 5 SENS

, co-founder of Wander Beauty and 5 SENS Gwen Whiting , co-founder of The Laundress

, co-founder of The Laundress Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter

Michelle Cordeiro-Grant , founder of Lively

Winners will be announced in January 2023, along with details of a special, in-person celebration and networking event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Entreprenista League was created to inspire current and future women founders and open doors for more financial backing and support across various industries. The company connects and empowers women business leaders through a digital and real-life community, podcast network, events, and more.

Chase Ink has a notable history of supporting growing businesses by providing resources to help expand access to banking and to boost financial health and inclusion for women entrepreneurs. Its business credit cards are tailored to the needs of small businesses at all different stages and help open doors that would be otherwise closed due to limited funding.

"Small businesses are the heart of our communities," said Jenny Shum, General Manager of Chase Ink. "At Chase, we work to uplift and support small businesses by providing full financial service solutions that help founders start, run and grow their business. We're very excited to partner with Entreprenista on the Entreprenista 100 Awards and to celebrate the women powerhouses behind the brands we love."

Other supporting brands and sponsors of the Entreprenista 100 include Socialfly , Audrey Digital , Jam , CAS Law Firm , and Electric IT .

For more information about the Entreprenista 100 Awards or to apply to be on the list, please visit Entreprenista.com/100 or follow along on social media via #entreprenista100. For official rules, application fee information and eligibility, click here .

(1) United States Census Bureau (2021). Number of Women-Owned Employer Firms Increased 0.6% From 2017 to 2018. Retrieved from https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2021/03/women-business-ownership-in-america-on-rise.html

About Entreprenista Media

Entreprenista Media's mission is to empower women by celebrating and sharing stories while creating a community that cultivates meaningful connections, support, and access to resources. The media company comprises The Entreprenista League, a digital membership community and a media platform, which is home to The Entreprenista Podcast Network, hosting shows The Entreprenista Podcast, Startups in Stilettos and Web3 with MCG.

The Entreprenista League helps ambitious, high-achieving, entrepreneurial women increase their online presence, network with potential investors, mentors, prospective clients and customers, utilize exclusive digital resources and member perks, and gain access to virtual and in-person events guaranteed to lead to meaningful business connections.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

