Applications of 5G in Global Healthcare, Energy & Smart Manufacturing, 2019-2026 - 5G Smart Manufacturing Market to Hit $40 Billion in 2026

The "Applications of 5G in Healthcare, Energy, and Smart Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report outlines the development of global 5G market value in healthcare, energy, and smart manufacturing sectors explore potential applications of 5G in these three sectors and examines market opportunities of these applications in 5G.

Some regions of the United States and Korea have launched 5G commercial services while the rest of the world is expecting a large-scale of 5G commercialization sometime after 2020. Healthcare, energy and smart manufacturing have been the most promising application sectors with regard to 5G. The use of 5G in the healthcare sector tends to be more difficult due to the relatively high barrier to entry.

The use of 5G in the energy sector aims to improve the quality and efficiency of existing services and facilities such as remoted machinery and smart grids. With the aggressive efforts of 5G telecom operators and equipment vendors, it is believed that 5G will make a splash in smart manufacturing.

Report Scope



Development of 5G applications in the health, energy, and smart manufacturing sectors and includes 5G application market value forecast of these three sectors for the period 2020-2026

Applications of 5G in healthcare with high potential such as 5G ambulance and telemedicine, with medium potential such as smart connected wearables, and those with low potential

Potential applications of 5G in energy in short term such as private energy networks, smart grids, and smart street lighting; in medium and long terms such as electric vehicle charging stations and automated building solutions

Potential applications of 5G in smart manufacturing such as device monitoring, AR/VR, AGV/AMR, digital twin, AI, and cybersecurity, touching on three primary use cases.

Key Topics Covered



1. 5G Applications in Healthcare

2. High Potential Applications of 5G in Healthcare

2.1 5G Ambulances

2.2 Telemedicine

2.2.1 Remote Consultation

2.2.2 Remote Biometrics

2.3 Private Healthcare Networks

2.4 Mobile Military Rescue Equipment

3. Medium Potential application of 5G in Healthcare

3.1 Smart Connected Wearables

3.1.1 Size Limitation

3.1.2 Ambiguity in Applications

4. Widespread Adoption of 5G in Healthcare Applications with Low Potential

4.1 Mobile Networks Not Major Connection Method in Hospitals

4.2 Limited Use Cases

4.3 Other Obstacles

4.3.1 Unclear Accountability

4.3.2 Barriers to Physical Deployment

5. Author's Perspective

6. Potential Applications of 5G in the Energy Sector

7. Potential Applications in Short Term

7.1 Private Energy Networks

7.1.1 Patrol with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.1.2 Remote Device Control

7.1.3 AR/VR Use Cases

7.2 Smart Grids

7.2.1 Microgrids

7.2.2 Smart Meters

7.3 Smart Street Lighting

8. Potential Applications in Medium and Long Term

8.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

8.2 Building Automation

9. Author's Perspective

10. 5G Smart Manufacturing Market to Hit US$40 Billion in 2026

10.1 Increased Smart Manufacturing Applications in Vertical Industries

10.2 Smart Manufacturing Made Easy with 5G

11. Three primary 5G use cases In Manufacturing

12. Potential Applications of 5G in Smart Manufacturing

12.1 Device Monitoring

12.2 AR/VR

12.3 AGV/AMR

12.4 Digital Twin

12.4.1 Collect Product Data from Customers

12.4.2 Collect Simulation Data from Products under Production

12.4.3 Collect Data from Factory Facilities

12.5 AI

12.6 Cybersecurity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x68iiy

