Applications of 5G in the Energy Industry, 2019-2026: Short, Medium, and Long Term Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Applications of 5G in Energy Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2019 marks the starting year of commercialization of 5G networks as every industry keeps a close eye on the development of 5G applications across a broad range of industries.

This report analyzes 5G market value in the energy sector and several use cases to evaluate the implementation feasibility of 5G in this sector and examine potential applications in the short, medium, and long terms.

Report Scope



Development of 5G applications in the energy sector and includes 5G market value forecast in this sector for the period 2020-2026

Potential applications of 5G in energy in the short term, touching on the development of private energy networks associated with patrol drones, remote device control, and AR/VR

The potential application of 5G in the medium- and long term touching on the development of electric vehicle charging stations and automated building solutions

Key Topics Covered



1. Potential Applications of 5G in the Energy Sector



2. Potential Applications in Short Term

2.1 Private Energy Networks

2.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Patrols

2.1.3 Remote Device Control

2.1.4 AR/VR Use Cases

2.2 Smart Grids

2.2.1 Microgrids

2.2.2 Smart Meters

2.3 Smart Street Lighting



3. Potential Applications in Medium and Long Term

3.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

3.2 Automated Building Solutions



4. Author's Perspective



Companies Mentioned



Aerial Robotix

Boliden

KDDI

Komatsu

Kongsberg Geospatial

Koomeh Mine Pars

Mobilicom

NEC

Nokia

Obayashi

Tesla

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jebgro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

