ApplicInt Partners With SBLI to Simplify the Life Insurance Application Process Using U*Complete

RENO, Nev., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ApplicInt, an industry leader with their suite of insurance application fulfillment solutions, recently led efforts to digitize the Life Insurance application process for Savings Bank Life Insurance Company (SBLI), based in Woburn, Massachusetts. In a Pilot, SBLI successfully implemented ApplicInt's U*Complete platform for clients to self-complete Life Insurance applications, which is seamlessly integrated into SBLI's fulfillment process. SBLI is planning for a full production rollout of U*Complete in the second quarter of this year (2021).

Direct to Consumer Life Insurance Electronic Application software solution.

"We are very excited about our partnership with ApplicInt and the opportunity to use UComplete in innovative ways to help our clients," said Rose Conneely, COO, SBLI. "Our focus is to simplify the application process for agents and their clients alike, and our 100% digital Self-complete Application Process Pilot has demonstrated very positive results. We look forward to rolling it out to the market."

ApplicInt's U*Complete has two workflow self-service models: "Carrier Direct to Consumer" and "Agent Direct to Customer". In the Carrier Direct to Consumer process, the consumer has a secure login to the Carrier's Website. The consumer chooses a face amount/term product and runs a quote. They then complete a Part A Life Insurance Application, with the Part B medical questions being optional depending on the carrier's fulfillment process. The consumer then eSigns Forms. There is real-time chat available when needed or a warm transfer to a call center to schedule an exam if needed. Forms and data are sent to the carrier in good order. The Agent Direct to Consumer model is essentially identical, except that the Agent initiates the fulfillment process and the consumer can review quotes from various carriers.

Mike Feroah Sr., Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of ApplicInt stated, "We are overly excited about the extension of our technology that allows a common platform to be used by consumers, call centers and examiners to provide part A or part B application information to carriers. U*Complete also can be integrated with automated underwriting platforms for deep instant decisioning. And if you have existing ApplicInt software, it can be converted to U*Complete in a matter of weeks. U*Complete provides better a customer experience with enormous cost and efficiency savings."

About ApplicInt

ApplicInt, a leading information technology company, has developed several innovative, interoperable solutions that can be customized to meet the unique requirements of each client. ApplicInt was founded in 2003 to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions for the collection and distribution of information for life insurance applications. Automating the broker's world not only means digitalizing their offices but, more importantly, streamlining and simplifying the process of obtaining insurance.

