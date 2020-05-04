Applied Biology in Collaboration with University Hospital Ramon y Cajal To Launch a Clinical Study to Identify Genetic Risk to COVID-19 Mortality

IRVINE, Calfi., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint research effort studying the genetics of the androgen receptor in androgenetic alopecia, scientists discover a possible genetic variation that pre-disposes COVID-19 patients to develop severe symptoms. The team led by Andy Goren, MD Medical Researcher and Co-Investigator with the Department of Dermatology at the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid, Spain, Sergio Vano Galvan from the Department of Dermatology at the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal, Sabina Herrera, MD from the Infectious Disease Department at the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal and Carlos G. Wambier, MD, PhD from the Alpert Medical School of Brown University has initiated a study to discover the possible genetics variants leading to COVID-19 mortality. The study titled "In-vitro Diagnostic Test to Predict COVID-19 Mortality and Disease Severity" (NCT04368897) is currently recruiting subjects. According to Dr. Goren: "certain genetic variants in the androgen receptor may also identify COVID-19 patients responsive to anti-androgen therapy." The team is now embarking on a clinical study to explore the use of anti-androgen therapy in COVID-19 patients. Further, according to Dr. Wambier: "We hope that this study will help us understand the gender bias and also to identify why particular masculine phenotypes and ethnic groups are more vulnerable to COVID19. This is a core issue for appropriate therapy."

The study is part of Applied Biology's AndroCoV project. Additional information can be found at http://appliedbiology.com/AppliedBiologyTheAndroCoVProject.html

Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science.

