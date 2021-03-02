Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Immunitas Therapeutics

CONCORD, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their collaboration with Immunitas Therapeutics, Inc. (www.immunitastx.com) for the development of a systems pharmacology model for an oncology pathway with complex receptor-ligand dynamics. The model will be used to understand the importance of targeting multiple receptors simultaneously and will inform the optimal therapeutic modality. "Efficiently translating early research into a clinical candidate is a top priority at Immunitas," said Tarek Samad, CSO of Immunitas. "We look forward to leveraging Applied BioMath's mathematical models to better understand the best path forward for this therapeutic program."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "Our proprietary software platforms and high-performance computing were designed to model biological systems and enable us to compare various dosing regimens more quickly than traditional approaches," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "This ability early on in therapeutic R&D is critical and we are excited to collaborate with Immunitas on this project."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

