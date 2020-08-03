Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Verseau Therapeutics for System Pharmacology Modeling in Oncology

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their collaboration with Verseau Therapeutics for the development and delivery of a systems pharmacology model that will be used for efficacious dose prediction for the treatment of cancer.

"We previously collaborated with Applied BioMath to evaluate the therapeutic feasibility of a series of assets," said Dr. Tatiana Novobrantseva, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Verseau Therapeutics. "We look forward to extending this collaboration to predict an efficacious dose for one of our lead macrophage checkpoint inhibitor programs. The intersections between mathematical models and experimental drug development will yield more translatable experiments and better-informed clinical trials."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "The mechanistic nature of our systems modeling is ideal for using available data to evaluate Pharmacokinetic (PK)/Pharmacodynamic (PD) relationships when predicting efficacious dose," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "This allows project teams to make more informed decisions as they head into IND."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

