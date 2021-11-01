Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at the American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP12)

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com),the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at ACoP12 occurring virtually November 8-12, 2021.

At the conference, members of the Applied BioMath team are chairing the following conference sessions:

Fei Hua , PhD, Vice President of Modeling & Simulation Services is chairing the session, "Current Advancements in Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology Approaches towards Development and Regulatory Submissions of Cell Therapies."

Additionally, David Flowers, PhD, Principal Scientist at Applied BioMath is presenting the poster, "Development of a Semi-Mechanistic PKPD Model to Support Optimal Biological Dose Selection for TAK-573, an Immunocytokine Targeting CD38 for the Treatment of Patients with Multiple Myeloma."

"We are proud to present our science and facilitate multiple conference sessions at ACoP this year," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "It continues to be very important for modelers in biotech and pharma to convene, share, and learn from each other's successes and challenges."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, bioinformatics, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

