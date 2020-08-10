Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at the Cell Engager Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at the Cell Engager Summit occurring virtually August 18 - 20, 2020.

Joshua Apgar, PhD, Co-founder and CSO at Applied BioMath will participate as a workshop leader at the pre-conference workshop "Assessing the Current Status of Cell Engagers" occurring Tuesday, August 18th from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. This workshop will review the core mechanisms of cell engagement (T cell engagers, NK cell engagers, CAR-T cells, etc.) as well as, address some of the common challenges associated with these approaches e.g. on-target off-tumor toxicity and Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS).

Additionally, Alison Betts, Senior Director of Scientific Collaborations and Fellow of Modeling & Simulation at Applied BioMath will present "Use of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Modeling to Drive Decision Making of T Cell Engager mAbs from Target Identification to Phase 1" Thursday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. In this presentation Alison will discuss how QSP modeling approaches can support challenges that cell engagers bring to drug discovery and development, such as optimizing drug format and Kds, predicting clinical starting and efficacious doses, and target feasibility and selection.

"There is a lot to understand about the complex mechanism of action and dynamics of cell engagers and downstream PK/PD effects," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO at Applied BioMath. "Systems pharmacology modeling is ideally suited to help understand these complex questions and increase their chance of success preclinically and clinically. We are excited to share our research with the attendees at the Cell Engager Summit. Alison Betts and Joshua Apgar have great stories to share."

For more information about Applied BioMath's upcoming events, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/news-resources/events .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

