Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at The World Bispecific Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to accelerate and de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at the 9th annual World Bispecific Summit occurring September 19-20, 2018 in Boston, MA.

This is the second year Applied BioMath is participating as a sponsor, exhibitor, and speaker at the event. This year John M. Burke, PhD is presenting "Model Aided Drug Invention (MADI) Case Studies in Research: In Silico Differentiation for Dual Targeting PD-1 and TIM-3 in Immuno-oncology, and Predicting Optimal Drug Properties of a Bispecific Biologic to Maximize Tissue Targeting in Osteoarthritis." Both case studies highlight MADI efforts that have de-risked projects, accelerated the discovery and development of best-in-class therapeutics, and impacted critical decisions, in the continuum from preclinical exploration to clinical research. The presentation will begin at 9:30a.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

"It is very exciting to be invited to present at the World Bispecific Summit again this year," said Dr. John M. Burke, Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Applied BioMath, "The case studies in this presentation are excellent examples of how MADI can be applied to various phases in drug R&D and to multiple indications."

Applied BioMath's MADI approach is a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms.

The World Bispecific Summit is one of the first stops for Applied BioMath this fall. For more information about Applied BioMath's upcoming events, visit www.appliedbiomath.com/news-resources/events.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

