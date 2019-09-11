Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at World Bispecific Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at the World Bispecific Summit occurring September 17-19, 2019 in Waltham, MA. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath is chairing a session titled "Pioneering Quantitative Models to Predict Optimal Bispecific Properties" at the conference Wednesday, September 18th at 4:45p.m.

Within this session are three, 30-minute presentations.

"Utilizing QSP Modeling to Inform Clinical and Nonclinical Development of Zymeworks' Azymetric™ Biparatopic Platforms: Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Modeling and Therapeutic Index Estimation"

Rupert Davies , PhD, Director of Pharmacokinetics and Gerry Rowse , PhD, Director of Toxicology at Zymeworks

In this presentation they will discuss how the inclusion of biparatopic binding stoichiometry drives more precise fitting of PK data in cynos and humans. They will also discuss the development of a novel pharmacodynamic parameter to evaluate effective dose concentration and regimen on efficacy.

"Model-Based Approach to Design Bi-Specific Modalities in Early Discovery"

Jennifer Fretland , PhD, Head of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics at Sanofi

In this presentation she will discuss a tiered model-based approach to determine the feasibility of developing a bispecific antibody to appropriately cover multiple antigen pairs. This approach guided teams to informed antibody design, prioritization of experiments, and triaging of challenging antigen pairs.

"The Next Generation of T-Cell Redirecting Antibodies"

Werner Meier , CSO, Revitope Oncology

In this presentation he will discuss how harnessing the immune system has revolutionized cancer treatment; particularly, redirected T-cells can kill tumor cells in therapeutically useful ways. Revitope is developing two-compartment systems composed of conditionally activated T-cell Engaging Antibody Circuits (TEAC) that initiate and focus cytotoxic immunity accurately on the tumor. The discussion will cover protein engineering considerations, activity measurements and the use of QSP modeling approaches aiding mechanistic understanding.

"These presentations highlight how computational systems pharmacology approaches can be applied to an array of projects within R&D, from early discovery to entering the clinic," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "They also show the flavor of diversity in approaches that exist for bispecifics in R&D and the value of incorporating mechanistic modeling throughout."

