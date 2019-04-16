Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Speaker Lineup for Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit

CONCORD, Mass., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to accelerate and de-risk drug research and development, today announced the speaker lineup for the Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit occurring April 25-26, 2019 at Le Meridien Boston Cambridge in Cambridge, MA.

In its third year, the QSP Summit is a free, one-and-a-half-day conference featuring talks from key industry and academic researchers, a poster session with awards, and networking time with peers. This year's speakers include:

Nathan Higginson-Scott, PhD, Director, Therapeutic Protein Technologies, Pandion Therapeutics

Presentation title: "Localized Immunomodulation for Treating Autoimmune Diseases"

Joseph Loscalzo, MD, PhD, Hersey Professor of the Theory and Practice of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Chairman of the Department of Medicine, and Physician-in-Chief at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Presentation title: "Finding the right target with the right magic bullet: current challenges in drug development"

Werner Meier, CSO, Revitope Oncology

Presentation title: "Next-generation of T-cell redirecting antibodies"

Ted Rieger, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist, Pfizer

Presentation title: "Use of QSP modeling to advance pre-clinical and clinical drug candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease"

Matthew Rizk, PhD, Director, Quantitative Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics, Merck

Presentation title: "Let the question be your guide: case studies in integrating elements of Pharmacometrics and systems pharmacology"

Spyros Stamatelos, PhD, Group Leader, Quantitative Systems Pharmacology, Sanofi, US

Presentation title: "Implementation of mechanistic multiscale modeling to improve biological understanding and drive decision making in immuno-oncology"

Alina Starchenko, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, MIT

Presentation title: "Integrative Systems Analysis of Dysregulated Immune Cell Responses in Rheumatoid Arthritis"

Majid Vakilynejad, PhD, Senior Director, Quantitative Solutions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

"We're excited to announce the presentation titles and speaker lineup for the QSP Summit!" said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "Each presentation demonstrates the value of mathematics in the Life Sciences, including QSP and Systems Biology, throughout multiple projects within drug research and development, and will create a platform for sharing successes and challenges with the QSP community."

For more information about the QSP Summit, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/qsp-summit-2019.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

