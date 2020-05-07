Applied BioMath, LLC Provides Systems Pharmacology Model to Support Fibrinolytic Therapy for Refractory COVID-19 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

CONCORD, Mass., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced that it is creating a systems pharmacology model to support ongoing research into the compassionate care use of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) as treatment of respiratory distress for patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19, for whom ventilators do not work, or for those without ventilators. A recent publication in Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis (RPTH) titled " Fibrinolytic Therapy for Refractory COVID‐19 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: Scientific Rationale and Review " provides an overview of the relationship between thrombotic coagulopathy and pulmonary failure in this context and provides scientific rationale for consideration of targeting the coagulation and fibrinolytic systems to improve pulmonary function in these patients. "The drug under investigation here is widely available. So if this approach is successful, this treatment regimen could be scaled up quickly." said Dr. Joshua Apgar, Co-founder and CSO. "The trick is to get to the right dose quickly and safely." The publication also contains some of Applied BioMath's pro bono systems modeling work to support COVID-19.

"We are honored to be selected to provide systems pharmacology modeling capabilities to help expedite and refine the dose predictions for this important research to help patients with ARDS due to COVID-19. We feel honored to help in any way we can," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Systems pharmacology models provide objective and important insight into the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of therapeutics. They help leverage previous data and knowledge to aid in the identification and confirmation of effective dosing regimens. Objective computational support is even more critical in this unique COVID-19 situation where adequate time is not available to properly perform control and clinical studies on potential treatments. In future work, we could look at the route of administration (e.g., inhalation and a more comprehensive physiologically-based PK (PBPK) model, with the addition of more biological mechanisms into the model, to hopefully be better prepared in the fall if COVID-19 comes back or if this becomes seasonal."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

