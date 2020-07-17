Applied Biomimetic Welcomes Imran Jaferey as CEO

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biomimetic, a leader in the convergence of polymer and protein membrane technologies, welcomes Imran Jaferey as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Jaferey joins Applied Biomimetic to drive the growth of the business through the development, expansion and commercialization of the product portfolio based on unique polymer and protein technologies that are in the company's DNA.

Mr. Jaferey comes to AB from Nanostone Water, where he was the Chief Commercial Officer as the company successfully launched an advanced ceramic membrane into the water treatment market. Mr. Jaferey started his career working in engineering and project management roles at Lurgi PSI, an EPC firm focused on the specialty chemicals and biotechnology industries. He spent sixteen years at Koch Membrane Systems in business development roles with the last four years as Sr. Vice President of the company's water and wastewater business unit. Mr. Jaferey is well known in industry circles, having participated and spoken at conferences and events worldwide.

"We are excited to have Imran Jaferey, an experienced executive in the industry, join our team and lead Applied Biomimetic," said Executive Chairman Mads Clausen. "In addition to leading our R&D in biomimetic membrane technology, Imran will also lead the further commercialization of our high performance polymeric membranes, including our DairySep™ UF products already in service around the world. Imran shares our passion for technology and our commitment to bringing to customers novel products that push boundaries on performance. Imran's experience base, which includes different membrane technologies and companies at different commercial stages, is invaluable to us as we continue to develop and grow our company."

With thirty years of experience, Mr. Jaferey has held positions in both technical and commercial roles in organizations focused on the application and development of novel technologies for industrial processes. Mr. Jaferey, commenting on his appointment: "One of the things I have enjoyed most in my career is working with teams to implement new technologies. I have been working with membranes since my first job as a process engineer, and am very excited to join the team at Applied Biomimetic. We are serving customers with high-performance products today, and are also working on developing some truly game-changing membranes. I look forward to helping the business grow into a major player in the membrane industry."

