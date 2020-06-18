Applied Botanics Acquires Management Rights To Green Creek Enterprises

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Botanics, LLC. ("Applied Botanics") announced that it has finalized an agreement with Green Creek CBD of Shepherdsville and Taylorsville, Kentucky, to serve as the managing partner for its CBD operation.

The contract will place Applied Botanics over propagation, agriculture, extraction and retail businesses. "The CBD industry saw an unprecedented level of challenges last year requiring our business, as with many others, to seek new strategic alliances. As such, I have a high level of confidence in the Applied Botanics strategic plan and their incomparable advisory team," stated Tony Mouser, the primary debt and lean holder of Green Creek Holdings.

Applied Botanics will begin relocating their CBD manufacturing operation from Harrodsburg, KY to a, soon to be completed, state of the art building at Green Creek's 140-acre location.

ABOUT APPLIED BOTANICS

Applied Botanics is a vertically integrated CBD company focused on the development of products geared towards 'living a healthy and happy life.' Through the development of strategic partnerships, both scientifically and operationally, Applied Botanics effort is to conventionalize cannabinoids. "Our effort is to systematically pursue the science and associated advantages of cannabis sativa," states Applied Botanics CEO Kawel LauBach. "We are working with some of the leading researchers in their respective disciplines to try and provide efficacy to what we already believe are the advantages of CBD."

In a recent press release Applied Botanics announced they had purchased a patent from the dermatological researcher, Applied Biology out of Irvine, California. The patent is focused on a well-published study of COVID-19. According to Applied Biology's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andy Goren, preliminary research suggests anti-androgens could prove as an effective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. The study seeks to answer whether CBD qualifies as a natural androgen blocker.

The company plans to release additional information regarding expansion in the coming weeks or days.

