Applied Control Engineering Named 2021 System Integrator of the Year

The 2021 System Integrator of the Year award recipients were selected by industry experts and CFE Media based on nominations from within the industry.

"The annual process of judging the System Integrator of the Year awards is both inspiring and difficult," said Jack Smith, CFE Media content manager. "There are many great integrators out there. Choosing from among them was challenging for this year's judges."

To learn more about the award and how ACE is addressing the challenges of the evolving manufacturing industry, read an interview in Control Engineering between CFE Media and ACE President, Ian Burns.

About ACE

Since 1991, Applied Control Engineering, Inc. (ACE) has been working with manufacturing and engineering professionals in every aspect of process control, manufacturing automation, and system integration. From platform selection and design, to start-up, validation, and final documentation, as an independent systems integrator, ACE helps customers select the right solution and then implement it on time and on budget.

