Applied Food Diagnostics Unveils Cannabis Pathogen Screen Test for Shiga-toxin Producing E. coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. , Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Food Diagnostics, Inc., a food science solutions company, is pleased to announce the Cannabis Pathogen Screen test kit developed for the needs of cannabis diagnostic laboratories. The Cannabis Pathogen Screen (CPS) test provides detection of two pathogens and four potentially hazardous molds: Aspergillus flavus, A. fumigatus, A. niger, and A. terreus, in cannabis and cannabis-infused products in one streamlined protocol.

In states with a regulated cannabis industry, companies selling cannabis and cannabis-derived products need to comply with pathogen testing to protect consumers from harmful microorganisms, such as Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC), Salmonella and Aspergillus. The Cannabis Pathogen Screen bundles the detection of these six targets into one, easy-to-use protocol. After enrichment and DNA extraction, the CPS harnesses the sensitivity and specificity of fully simultaneous multiplex real-time PCR technology.

Key Features of the Cannabis Pathogen Screen are: the detection of six parameters in one test protocol, inclusion of lysis buffer solution, conveniently lyophilized PCR reagents, inclusion of internal amplification controls (IAC), compatibility with most real-time PCR instruments, and validation of all relevant cannabis matrices.

"Cannabis diagnostic laboratories face operational challenges by managing multiple protocols and detection platforms for pathogens and other harmful microorganisms," said Laura Cowin, Director of Technical Services. "Providing a streamlined, but flexible protocol where the STECs, Salmonella, and Aspergillus fumigatus, flavus, terreus, and niger can be detected with one test kit is a significant milestone for those seeking operational efficiency. Our team of highly qualified experts excel in developing and validating first-in-class, innovative, rapid molecular solutions for the food and beverage industries and continue to expand into new areas of testing such as the cannabis industry "concluded Laura Cowin.

About Applied Food Diagnostics, Inc.

Applied Food Diagnostics, Inc. (AFD) develops and manufactures sampling and testing products specifically for the food centric sectors. AFD offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, rapid detection test kits, microbiological products, laboratory and sample collection supplies for food science applications. Their portfolio includes several AOAC PTM Approved pathogen detection kits. Additional information can be found at www.appliedfooddiagnostics.com .

Contact

Nathan Libbey

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

570-450-7995

SOURCE Applied Food Diagnostics

Related Links

https://www.appliedfooddiagnostics.com/

