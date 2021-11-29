Applied Graphene Materials to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 2nd 2021

REDCAR, England, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Graphene Materials plc (LSE: AGM;OTCQX: APGMF), based in Redcar UK, a company engaged in the manufacture, dispersion and development of applications for graphene, today announces that Adrian Potts, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 2nd, 2021.

DATE: December 2nd, 2021

TIME: 11.00am ET

Recent Company Highlights

13 October 2021 – AGM presented its full year results, reporting:

– AGM presented its full year results, reporting: 48% increase in sales growth year-on-year to £123,000



181 opportunities in sales pipeline - one third are in the USA



£6.3 million cash at bank at 31July 2021



8 new products in the Car Care sector and 11 total in the period



39 graphene dispersion products available for sale via distributors



An exciting new technology development roadmap which includes R&D in battery technology, fuel cells and hydrogen storage

9 October 2021 – AGM joins The Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre in collaboration with The Graphene Council

19 August 2021 – AGM joins The American Coatings Association (ACA)

29 July 2021 – AGM launches a range of eco-friendly graphene dispersions

