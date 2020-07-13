Applied Information Sciences (AIS) recognized as the winner of the Power Apps and Power Automate 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

RESTON, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Information Sciences (AIS) today announced it has been awarded the Business Applications – Power Apps and Power Automate 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of cloud solutions using Microsoft technology, with industry-leading cloud solutions, IP, and expertise.

The Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. AIS was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Business Applications by providing innovative and unique IP built on top of Microsoft Power Apps and Power Automate. Entrants for this award must demonstrate success on a global scale by providing industry-specific solutions that help customers transform their business, have a proven track record of cloud business growth, and create solutions for other Microsoft cloud technologies, including Microsoft 365, Power Virtual Agents, Power BI, and Azure.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

Early in 2018, AIS invested heavily in Power Platform. As a Microsoft Partner since 1994, they've supported Microsoft technologies from the early stages of ideation to participation in product maturity and updates via close relationships with product teams and leadership. The Microsoft Power Platform is a robust tool that completes the trifecta of Microsoft cloud platform solutions. Together, Azure, Power Platform, and Microsoft 365 provide enterprise organizations with an unmatched suite of IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS products that AIS is proud to support, implement, and enable for enterprises seeking transformative cloud solutions.

"At AIS, we think of Power Platform as an integral part of our enterprise app modernization toolset. Power Platform enterprise features, combined with seamless integration with Azure, make it an ideal target for moving apps to the cloud," said Vishwas Lele, Chief Technology Officer, AIS. "Our people are lifelong learners, pioneers, and innovators. Our team is often the first to take new ideas to market. We've been doing low code/no code in the enterprise for two decades and have used our experience across various software development and modernization approaches to bring together the best that the public cloud has to offer to further our customers' missions," adds Larry Katzman, President, AIS.

The company invests in both their people and innovative technologies, sending business applications experts to industry events and supporting their participation in community-driven efforts. In 2019, AIS authored and published the initial Power Platform Adoption Framework. Since its publication, the framework has been globally accepted and improved upon through ownership by the Power Platform community via GitHub at www.PowerPlatform.af. AIS owes a great deal of gratitude to members of the Power Platform Community – experts from Microsoft, business applications MVPs, and other Microsoft partners across the globe – for this award.

This past year has been a demonstration of Microsoft's sustained commitment to meeting the wide-ranging requirements of the US Department of Defense (DoD), offering solutions that benefit other regulated industries that require secure and scalable public cloud solutions. For example, in October of 2019, the DoD awarded Microsoft the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract for cloud computing services to support an effort crucial to the Pentagon's goals to modernize core technology and improve networking capabilities. AIS is a proud Microsoft partner and stands alongside the products, technology investments, and values of the organization. The team is humbled by another successful year of working together and excited for the many prosperous years ahead.

