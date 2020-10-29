Applied Technology Associates to Join the Formation of BlueHalo in Combination with AEgis Technologies and Brilligent Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Technology Associates ("ATA") today announced it's joining the formation of BlueHalo (the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community. BlueHalo was formed through the combination of AEgis Technologies, including its previously integrated acquisitions Excivity and EMRC Heli ("AEgis"), an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company, and its recently announced acquisition of Brilligent Solutions ("Brilligent").

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. The Company is an end-to-end lifecycle partner delivering technical expertise from R&D through deployment. BlueHalo seeks to deliver advanced engineering to address the most complex challenges facing the national security community.

Tony Tenorio, CEO and principal owner of ATA, said, "Since its founding in 1975, ATA has attracted some of the best and brightest industry professionals, and through their combined talents, has been a leader in precision sensors, electro-optical systems, laser communications, and advanced research and development solutions. I am incredibly proud that ATA is joining forces with BlueHalo to continue driving forward a culture of innovation and building a legacy of successful applied science in ground to space solutions. This business combination will provide expanded career opportunities for our employees and benefit the broader Albuquerque community from additional economic expansion."

"Changing the landscape of our national security posture and developing capabilities that have never been offered before requires bringing together the highest end products and elite talent. At BlueHalo, our employees will have access to new and impactful programs and missions across the fields of directed energy, radar, SIGINT, laser comm, electro-optics, and complex space systems, as well as investment to accelerate both growth and innovation," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo. "The name BlueHalo speaks to who we are as a company, a global protective ring that shields everything we safeguard most, that unbroken line ensuring our customers retain the advantage in any battlespace, from high above the Earth to deep in cyberspace. It's who we are, a halo, a protector, the light of inspired engineering keeping our Nation safe."

"We are proud to bring together these exceptional companies to form BlueHalo," said David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "BlueHalo will have the capabilities, infrastructure, and resources to rival the largest companies combined with the innovation, responsiveness, and world-class talent to provide superior solutions for our customers' most challenging and complex missions."

Upon closing, Tony Tenorio, CEO of ATA, will retire from ATA and Dan Gillings will be appointed as General Manager of ATA as it integrates into BlueHalo.

About BlueHalo

About Applied Technology Associates

ATA develops products and provides research and development and systems engineering services in support of space superiority, directed energy, and advanced space technologies such as laser communications. ATA has developed substantial IP over its history in the domains of precision optical sensors and laser communications and has 100+ SBIR programs completed or underway. The Company is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Huntsville, AL, and Chantilly, VA.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

