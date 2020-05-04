AppliedVR Partners with Red One Medical to Empower Caregivers on the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Fight by Providing Comprehensive Virtual Reality Stress Management Tools

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppliedVR, a leading pioneer of therapeutic virtual reality (VR), today announced a partnership with Red One Medical, an innovation-focused medical sales company providing customized solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health system. AppliedVR and Red One Medical look to offer therapeutic VR programs for pain and anxiety management for VA patients and staff.

AppliedVR

In the first stage of our partnership, AppliedVR and Red One Medical will provide cutting-edge VR-based stress management programs to frontline healthcare workers facing long hours, scarce supplies, and increasing stress levels during this COVID-19 crisis.

According to the American Medical Association (AMA), health professionals as a group face widespread burnout. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has further impacted resources and safety concerns, continues to exacerbate this experience. In fact, the World Health Organization's International Disease Classification (ICD-11) categorizes burnout as a "syndrome" that results from "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed." It is essential, especially during these trying times, to offer solutions to support clinician well-being.

Sharing mental health support and maintaining a culture of wellness are two small steps organizations can take to address clinician stress during COVID-19. AppliedVR's VR Care System provides a temporary escape from physical reality for stressed-out care providers. The VR modules use proprietary biofeedback technology and interactive experiences to teach breath training and evidence-based mindfulness exercises to quickly bring on relaxation.

"The COVID-19 crisis is taxing our most critical resource: frontline caregivers," says Dr. Beth Darnall, chief science advisor from AppliedVR. "Hospitals are looking for ways to support their clinicians throughout this crisis. VR Care Systems from AppliedVR offer relief as a comprehensive stress management tool. They instantly soothe distress, and help users learn essential coping skills to better manage stress outside of the VR headset."

The partners have joined forces to bring clinical evidence-based solutions to the healthcare industry. "As veterans, we're committed to supporting VA hospitals and staff during this crisis. Our solution can be quickly integrated and provide immediate relief," said Charles Pollak, CEO and Founder of Red One Medical. Red One Medical is the distributor of AppliedVR's VR Care Systems.

Hospitals and organizations interested in learning about AppliedVR's VR Care System to support their care providers can visit the company's website ( www.appliedvr.io ) to request a demo.

About AppliedVR

AppliedVR is pioneering virtual reality (VR) therapeutics for pain. AppliedVR has established world-class research and commercial partnerships and continues to build the infrastructure to establish VR as a standard of care for pain. As the most widely used and deeply researched VR Care Platform in healthcare, AppliedVR is the first company to make general wellness VR widely available in clinical care, having immersed more than 30,000 patients in over 200 facilities and institutions. To learn more about AppliedVR, Inc, visit: https://appliedvr.io/

About Red One Medical

Red One Medical is a private sector innovation partner of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals. Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's military veterans. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB) and SBA-certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) company. It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families and their communities.

