Applitools Named to 2019 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools (applitools.com), the leader in Application Visual Management (AVM), today was named in CB Insights' third annual AI 100 list for applying artificial intelligence to software development. The AI innovation presented by Applitools has solved the automated visual UI testing problem in software delivery that otherwise would take a company numerous resources and days to complete through traditional and manual testing practices. Applitools was selected to the AI 100 from a pool of more than 3,000 companies through an evidence-based approach taking into account several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, and more.

In addition to disrupting multiple industries, 2019 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack at a number of firms. These companies span the globe, from the US, UK, Israel, Japan, China, Germany, Sweden, and Canada, and are supported by more than 680 investors from 29 countries.

"After being named to the AI 100 in 2018, last year's honorees raised nearly $4.5 billion across 45 deals with 6 going on to be valued at $1 billion or more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The data we compiled on this year's nominees, ranging from their customers to their patents to their CB Insights' Mosaic scores, revealed 100 AI companies that are driving transformation across a number of industries and which are taking on a variety of large societal issues ranging from disaster management to cancer diagnosis to detecting fake news. We expect these companies will see similar levels of momentum and progress in 2019 and are excited to continue to track their progress."

Consumer interactions with businesses are occurring more frequently through digital user interfaces. To improve the quality of this experience, Applitools helps enterprise IT organizations implement visual testing easily to find bugs much faster than traditional testing tools and practices. Mimicking the human eye and brain, the Applitools Eyes platform can instantly analyze entire application pages and report differences to the user. Applitools has over 400 enterprise customers from a range of verticals, including Fortune 100 companies in software, banking, online retail, insurance, media, and pharmaceuticals.

"We are thrilled to receive the CB Insights AI 100 recognition for the second year in a row for our AI-powered visual testing and monitoring technology," said Gil Sever, CEO of Applitools. "Providing a valuable and dependable service to our customers is our top priority. By continuously improving the productivity of software developers, test automation engineers, and QA teams, we're making it possible for companies to achieve visual perfection across all digital properties, regardless of operating system, screen size, device type, or browser."

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Applitools

Applitools is the creator of Application Visual Management (AVM) to help companies release, test and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way. Founded in 2013, Applitools uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems, and screen sizes.



Applitools' Visual AI engine mimics the human eye and brain to avoid undetected visual bugs, minimizing false positive bug alerts. Applitools Eyes can instantly validate entire application pages and detect layout issues on even the most complex and dynamic pages. When development teams are confident they can fix visual bugs faster, they are unleashed to push more high-quality code than ever before.



Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

