Apply Now: Scholarship Available for Community College Students Seeking to Transfer to Top Four-Year Institutions

LANSDOWNE, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the opening of applications for its Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship , which is designed to help reduce financial barriers for academically talented students applying to selective colleges and universities. In addition to the financial award, selected students receive college planning guidance and ongoing advising throughout their college experience and early career. Students also benefit from joining a unique network of scholars and alumni.

"Too often, community college and transfer students are overlooked in higher ed. Yet, research finds that students who transfer from a community college are highly successful at selective, four-year institutions," said Seppy Basili, the Foundation's executive director. "Our Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship not only provides financial support for these students but offers students a community of peers, advisers, and alumni that can help them successfully transition to their new institution, complete their bachelor's degree, and pursue a meaningful career."

The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship , awards community college students with up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to complete their bachelor's degree. The application is available exclusively via the Common App's online platform, which provides a familiar and streamlined experience for students.

"This year, prospective Cooke Scholars will be able to apply via our updated platform, which has been newly redesigned to be more accessible and responsive across mobile and tablet devices. Our partnership with the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation provides students with a single, simplified place to manage their applications, eliminating some of the barriers for these students and empowering them to focus on presenting their best selves to prospective colleges and universities," said Jenny Rickard, President and CEO of Common App.

To be eligible for the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, applicants must:

Be a current student at an accredited U.S. community college or two-year institution with sophomore status by January 1, 2020 , or a recent graduate (since spring 2015)

, or a recent graduate (since spring 2015) Intend to enroll full time in an accredited four-year college in fall 2020.

Earn a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above in high school.

Demonstrate financial need.

The Foundation received 1,500 completed Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship applications last year and selected 61 Cooke Transfer Scholars. Before heading to campus this fall, all new Cooke Scholars will gather together at the Foundation's annual Scholars Weekend event to network with their cohort and attend college and career workshops led by program staff and alumni.

The final deadline to submit the completed Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship application is Nov. 20, 2019. The application will close at midnight in the applicant's local time zone.

For more details on the scholarships and the application process, please visit: www.jkcf.org/transfer .

About The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $200 million in scholarships to over 2,600 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $110 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

Related Links

http://www.jkcf.org

