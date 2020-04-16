Appnovation Achieves Gold Partner Status with Contentful

Appnovation investing in the content platform to help customers deliver the best digital experiences.

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Appnovation , a global full service digital consultancy, today announced that it has achieved Gold Partner status with Contentful . This designation is the top partnership level awarded and recognizes that Appnovation has the highest level of technical expertise and a track record of successful Contentful enterprise engagements.

Contentful provides content infrastructure for digital teams to power websites, apps, and devices. Its partners, like Appnovation, accelerate customers' implementation and innovation. Being recognized as a Gold Partner differentiates Appnovation by acknowledging its best-in-breed implementations of the content platform, including content modeling, Contentful implementation, change management and training, ongoing content services and technology solution consulting.

"Appnovation has a track record of leveraging partner relationships to create best-in-class solutions for our clients," said James Heise, VP, Global Strategic Partnerships of Appnovation. "Achieving Gold Partner status with Contentful is a recognition of our valued partnership and expertise in creating digital experiences that solve business problems and add value to the end customer."

Appnovation has implemented content strategy and Contentful solutions for a variety of clients, including Danone's Alpro. For Alpro, Appnovation created a strategy to improve the company's digital experience through a web redesign, omnichannel content refresh and SEO strategy, including a Contentful implementation.

"We chose Appnovation to help us create a better digital brand experience through our multifaceted website," said Ralph Urmel, International Digital Experience Manager at Alpro. "Their partnership with Contentful meant Appnovation was able to provide a seamless path toward an elevated digital experience."

"Our partners are the innovation engine for many of the world's leading brands," said Kevin Zellmer, VP Partnerships, Contentful. "Partnering with Appnovation brings Contentful's market-leading content platform to brands that are building demanding, cutting-edge digital experiences."

Appnovation and Contentful will be hosting a series of webinars on topics related to valuable content delivery in a changing business landscape. In the first webinar on May 5, 2020, Alpro , Appnovation and Contentful will discuss how the plant-based food and beverage manufacturer implemented a multimarket, multilingual content strategy. Register for the webinar here .

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global full-service digital consultancy. We help businesses advance and inspire, create positive transformation, and champion digital innovation. Our expertise and knowledge is your expertise and knowledge: At Appnovation, we seamlessly integrate strategy, user experience, technical development, deployment, training and support.

Appnovation. Inspiring Possibility.

About Contentful

Contentful, the global leader in headless content management, powers digital experiences for 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of leading global brands. It enables enterprises to deliver omnichannel digital experiences with greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo, Brandless and many others rely on Contentful's content platform.

SOURCE Appnovation

