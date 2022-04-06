Appodeal Stack introduces a new round of its Accelerator Program for mobile app creators

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating two years of the Accelerator Program, mobile technology company Appodeal Stack opens up a new round, with more features available to its applicants.

The Accelerator Program, inspired by Y Combinator, fosters the idea of helping creators worldwide to launch and scale successful mobile app businesses. It has become more challenging for many mobile app publishers and developers to grow their apps due to limited access to business intelligence tools and capital compared to the AAA mobile publishing studios.

To overcome these obstacles and lower industry thresholds, Appodeal Accelerator Program suggests the following benefits for its participants:

Free access to business intelligence tools: product, monetization and UA insights are merged into one dashboard and powered by ML forecasting for main metrics (e.g., eLTV or eROAS)

Free access to Appodeal's monetization SDK with A/B testing and top bidding networks

Multichannel UA and creative management for streamlined UA operations

Access to soft launch funding alongside long-term UA financing at later stages

Integration with key attribution partners (Appsflyer, Adjust), including free access to Adjust

Industry benchmarks and insights based on internal data

Free consultations with account managers

Highly customizable contract terms: from self-publishing with zero fees to classic revenue share-based partnership

Appodeal Accelerator has been attracting approximately 2,000 applications annually. Some prominent success stories include NewPubCo and OpenMyGame studios. From a pilot project of the Appodeal Accelerator launched in the uncertain pre-pandemic times, NewPubCo made it to the top-3 word game studio in the US, making its founder a millionaire. According to OpenMyGame, the program helped the company "break out of the plateau and grow in no time," delivering tripled income and x2.5 times install number increase.

"Our goal is to bring more transparency and control to the mobile app industry by democratizing access to technology and insights," says Valerie Alfimova, CRO at Appodeal Stack. "We aim to provide enough resources for people who dream of building a mobile app business. Mobile app creators should be able to choose between self-publishing and classic publishing, and their success should depend on their actual efforts, not a slim chance of being recognized by a big publisher."

Appodeal Accelerator invites mobile app creators to apply for its ongoing program. Application is free and available to any app with an ad-based or hybrid monetization model.

