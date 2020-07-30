Appointment of Chief Medical Officer at Moberg Pharma

STOCKHOLM, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) announces the appointment of Dr Cindy Wong as Chief Medical Officer of Moberg Pharma. Dr Wong will during the fall be joining the management team at Moberg Pharma coming from a previous position as Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development at Metz Pharmaceuticals GmbH.

Moberg Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Cindy Wong as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Wong brings extensive international experience in clinical development and registration of new products in a number of treatment areas including Dermatology. She has held positions as Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development at Metz Pharmaceuticals GmbH and Chief Medical Officer at Q-Med/Galderma, as well as senior positions at regulatory authorities in both Sweden and Australia. Dr Wong is board certified in internal medicine and clinical immunology. She is a medical graduate from the University of Adelaide and has completed postgraduate training in Internal Medicine, Clinical Immunology and Immunopathology.

"We look forward to welcoming Cindy to Moberg Pharma. She will be joining the company in a highly exciting stage as we recently completed phase 3-trials for MOB-015, where she will be adding valuable experience from the development, registration and commercialization of novel treatments", says Anna Ljung, CEO Moberg Pharma.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO

telephone: +46-707-66-60-30

e-mail: [email protected]

About this information

This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on July 30th, 2020

