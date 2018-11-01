Appointment of General Manager at Sanya Marriott Hotel Dadonghai Bay and The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya, Autograph Collection

Born in Hong Kong, Adrian graduated from the University of Calgary in Canada. He has extensive knowledge built from an impressive career of over 22 years in management experience in various cities, including Calgary, Beijing, Suzhou, Chengdu and Sanya. Adrian started his career at the Calgary Marriott and expanded his expertise across diverse international luxury brands in various operational roles with Fairmont, IHG, MGM, Swire and Rosewood. As a driven and passionate hotelier, Adrian has held Hotel Manager roles for several pre-opening properties including The Temple House by Swire Hotels. Prior to his appointment, Adrian was also the pre-opening Hotel Manager for Rosewood Sanya where he demonstrated leadership in all aspects of the hotel's operations.

"I am delighted to return to Marriott International family for this opportunity as the dual property General Manager. I look forward to working with an amazing team and taking the challenge of raising the bar of excellence towards ensuring our guests having a truly enhanced and enriching resort experience," said Adrian about his new appointment.

The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya, Autograph Collection, featured as the 118th Autograph Collection hotel globally, officially opened on March 18, 2017, marking the debut of the brand in China. The outstanding lifestyle resort has become a web-sensation hotel attracting millennials from around the country. Sanya Marriott Dadonghai Bay is a popular destination for families with its excellent facilities and service. The resort is in full swing for upgrading to a JW Marriott Hotel.

During his spare time, Adrian enjoys music, golf and photography. He is also keen on environmental initiatives as well as community welfare supporting local animal shelters.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels celebrates individuality by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at more than 110 luxury lifestyle hotels in over 25 countries and territories, among the world's most desirable destinations. Exactly like nothing else, Autograph Collection properties are hand selected for their rich character and uncommon details. A personal realization of an individual founder's vision, these hotels are defined by unique design, differentiated guest experiences and their meaningful role in locality. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about championing the independent spirit that is #ExactlyLikeNothingElse.

About Marriott Hotels

With over 500 hotels and resorts in 61 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, enabling the next generation to Travel Brilliantly. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevates style & design and technology. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram.

SOURCE The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya, Autograph Collection

