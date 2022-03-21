Appointment Scheduling Software Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Appointy Software Inc. & Calendly LLC | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increased adoption of cloud-based appointment scheduling software, growing demand for mobile-based appointment scheduling software, and the pricing strategies of vendors will drive the growth of the Appointment Scheduling Software Market. However, the availability of open-source solutions might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The appointment scheduling software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product differentiation to attract customers and increase sales to compete in the market. The appointment scheduling software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Appointy Software Inc., Calendly LLC, Deputechnologies Pty Ltd., Q-nomy Inc., Setmore Appointments, SimplyBook.me Ltd., Square Inc., Squarespace Inc., TerminApp GmbH, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Few Companies with key offerings

Appointy Software Inc. - The company offers appointment scheduling software under the brand, Appointy.

The company offers appointment scheduling software under the brand, Appointy. Calendly LLC - The company offers appointment scheduling software under the brand, Calendly.

The company offers appointment scheduling software under the brand, Calendly. Deputechnologies Pty Ltd. - The company provides employee scheduling software which is easy to use all-in-one employee scheduling software that helps to reduce wage costs, manage fatigue, and overtime.

The company provides employee scheduling software which is easy to use all-in-one employee scheduling software that helps to reduce wage costs, manage fatigue, and overtime. Q-nomy Inc. - The company offers enterprise appointment scheduling software which includes a complete suite of tools, which gives customers the power of online scheduling, via the web, mobile or kiosk applications, or by contacting agents through the call center, chat, and any other contact channel.

The company offers enterprise appointment scheduling software which includes a complete suite of tools, which gives customers the power of online scheduling, via the web, mobile or kiosk applications, or by contacting agents through the call center, chat, and any other contact channel. Setmore Appointments - The company provides free scheduling software which helps consumers organize their business with 24/7 automated online booking, reminders, payments, and others.

The company provides free scheduling software which helps consumers organize their business with 24/7 automated online booking, reminders, payments, and others. To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By End-user, the market is classified as corporate, healthcare, education, and others.

the market is classified as corporate, healthcare, education, and others. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

For more insights on the market share of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

The location analytics tools market share is expected to increase by USD 11.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.09%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 11.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.09%. The online project management software market share is expected to increase by USD 3981 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2%. Download a free sample now!

Appointment Scheduling Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 633.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.72 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Appointy Software Inc., Calendly LLC, Deputechnologies Pty Ltd., Q-nomy Inc., Setmore Appointments, SimplyBook.me Ltd., Square Inc., Squarespace Inc., TerminApp GmbH, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appointy Software Inc.

Calendly LLC

Deputechnologies Pty Ltd.

Q-nomy Inc.

Setmore Appointments

SimplyBook.me Ltd.

Square Inc.

Squarespace Inc.

TerminApp GmbH

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio