Appointment Scheduling Software Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Appointy Software Inc. & Calendly LLC | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 21, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appointment Scheduling Software Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers & challenges. The appointment scheduling software market size is expected to increase by USD 633.47 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 19% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for appointment scheduling software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and South American regions. The high concentration of vendors and the availability of in-house IT solutions and cloud infrastructure will facilitate the appointment scheduling software market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increased adoption of cloud-based appointment scheduling software, growing demand for mobile-based appointment scheduling software, and the pricing strategies of vendors will drive the growth of the Appointment Scheduling Software Market. However, the availability of open-source solutions might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The appointment scheduling software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product differentiation to attract customers and increase sales to compete in the market. The appointment scheduling software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Appointy Software Inc., Calendly LLC, Deputechnologies Pty Ltd., Q-nomy Inc., Setmore Appointments, SimplyBook.me Ltd., Square Inc., Squarespace Inc., TerminApp GmbH, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Few Companies with key offerings
- Appointy Software Inc. - The company offers appointment scheduling software under the brand, Appointy.
- Calendly LLC - The company offers appointment scheduling software under the brand, Calendly.
- Deputechnologies Pty Ltd. - The company provides employee scheduling software which is easy to use all-in-one employee scheduling software that helps to reduce wage costs, manage fatigue, and overtime.
- Q-nomy Inc. - The company offers enterprise appointment scheduling software which includes a complete suite of tools, which gives customers the power of online scheduling, via the web, mobile or kiosk applications, or by contacting agents through the call center, chat, and any other contact channel.
- Setmore Appointments - The company provides free scheduling software which helps consumers organize their business with 24/7 automated online booking, reminders, payments, and others.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By End-user, the market is classified as corporate, healthcare, education, and others.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
|
Appointment Scheduling Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 633.47 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.72
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Appointy Software Inc., Calendly LLC, Deputechnologies Pty Ltd., Q-nomy Inc., Setmore Appointments, SimplyBook.me Ltd., Square Inc., Squarespace Inc., TerminApp GmbH, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Appointy Software Inc.
- Calendly LLC
- Deputechnologies Pty Ltd.
- Q-nomy Inc.
- Setmore Appointments
- SimplyBook.me Ltd.
- Square Inc.
- Squarespace Inc.
- TerminApp GmbH
- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
