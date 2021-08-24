Appotronics, a leading player in laser display, achieved the profit growth of 957% in the H1 of 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the evening of August 24, Appotronics (688007.SH), a SSE STAR Market-listed company, released its interim report for the first half of 2021, disclosing that from January to June, the Company achieved the revenue of 170.05 million dollars, a year-on-year increase of 54.28%, and the net profit attributable to the Parent Company of 23.24 million dollars, increasing by 956.81% year-on-year.

Appotronics, a globally leading technology company operating laser display, invented the ALPD® technology in 2007 and created new laser display architecture to form its proprietary IP and build the capacity for the design and manufacture technology of core devices. This promoted the industrial applications of laser display in China, and gradually extended the application of laser display from laser cinema projection and other high-end applications to large venue, business education, laser TV, smart mini projector and other display applications.

Up to now, Appotronics has a total of 2221 patents filed and granted throughout the world, 70% of which are patents for invention. Its core patents have been cited for over 600 times by leading players in the industry, including Phillips, Texas Instruments, Osram, Epson, and NEC. In the first half of 2021, Appotronics was newly granted 115 patents, including 82 patents for invention, and filed 38 international applications under the PCT, leading to a total of 193 valid PCT international applications.

Appotronics' revenue mainly consists of incomes from sales of laser TVs, smart mini projectors, large venue projectors, and business projectors and education projectors, incomes from the provision of laser light source lease services to cinemas, and incomes from sales of core devices including ALPD laser light sources, light generators, and screens.

As a supplier of core devices, Appotronics has entered into cooperation with Barco, Hewlett-Packard, Hisense, and other downstream companies in the industry.

On May 13, 2021, Appotronics entered into a strategic partnership with Airbus China Innovation Center, under which the parties will explore possibilities of aviation applications based on laser light source technologies and laser display solutions for application scenarios covering commercial fixed-wing aircrafts, helicopters, etc. Appotronics is also actively making arrangement for some other new application areas, including vehicle-mounted laser display, smart household appliances, etc.

Appotronics' laser display products are available in North America , Europe and other countries or regions. In the first half of this year, it has entered Russia and Turkey and achieved the year-on-year growth of over 400% for its overseas laser education projector and business projector. Now, the Company takes initiatives to roll out its laser cinema projection services to cinemas in North America, Europe, and other regions, in a bid to obtain more shares in these markets.

SOURCE Appotronics Corporation Ltd.