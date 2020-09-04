Apprise by Walker & Dunlop Adds North Carolina-Based Senior Director to its Growing Multifamily Valuation Business

Meghan Czechowski , Valuation Lead and Managing Director for Apprise said, "Josh is a highly experienced and respected appraiser in the Carolinas, which is one of the most active markets in the country for multifamily transactions. Pairing his local market expertise with our unparalleled access to data and our technology-enabled appraisal process will allow us to better serve valuation needs in both the Carolinas and the greater Southeast region."

Prior to joining Apprise, Mr. Ward was a Senior Valuation Services Director and Carolinas Multifamily Team Lead with Colliers International Valuation & Advisory Services. Before this, he held valuation positions with Cushman & Wakefield Valuation & Advisory and Fred H. Beck & Associates, where he specialized in North Carolina and South Carolina markets. Mr. Ward has completed appraisal and consulting assignments for all types of income-producing commercial real estate properties and portfolios, and has been focused on multifamily assets and developments, including conventional apartments, student housing, and affordable housing for the bulk of his career.

Apprise, a joint venture between Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, delivers USPAP/FIRREA compliant multifamily appraisals with unprecedented property- and market-level insights in as little as five business days. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in well-supported appraisals. Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. Apprise's team of experienced professionals has quadrupled in size since January, 2020. Cumulatively, the team has completed appraisals for over $70 billion worth of commercial real estate properties per year, comprising more than 470,000 units. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About GeoPhy

GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

