Apprise by Walker & Dunlop Welcomes New York City-Based Appraisal Team, Further Expanding its Multifamily Valuation Business

"We are thrilled to welcome Don, Roman, and Nora to Apprise," said Mr. Gustafson. "The team's exceptional reputation throughout the Tri-State area, decades of experience in the multifamily valuation field, and far-reaching client base will be an excellent addition to our growing platform. The team also represents Apprise's foothold in New York City, one of the country's most active multifamily markets."

Mr. Lee commented, "We look forward to putting our multifamily appraisal expertise to work within the cutting-edge Apprise platform. Bringing this modern valuation concept to our clients, with unparalleled access to data, is very exciting and we are honored to join the team."

Mr. Lee brings nearly 20 years of experience in the property valuation and consultancy fields and is an expert in valuing all types of rental housing properties. Mr. Lee's experience comprises all property types and asset classes with a focus on multifamily properties including garden-style and mid-rise apartment buildings, urban high-rise assets, and mixed-use assets in the New York and Tri-State area. He specializes in appraisals that meet the compliance requirements of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and balance sheet lenders.

Apprise, a joint venture between Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, delivers USPAP/FIRREA compliant multifamily appraisals with unprecedented property- and market-level insights in as little as five business days. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in well-supported appraisals. Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. Apprise's team of experienced professionals has quadrupled in size since January, 2020. Cumulatively, the team has completed appraisals for over $70 billion worth of commercial real estate properties per year, comprising more than 470,000 units. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About GeoPhy

GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

