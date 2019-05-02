APPrise Mobile Launches Client Community for Employee Communication Professionals at 3rd Annual Client Summit

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APPrise Mobile, creator of theEMPLOYEEapp , an internal communications and employee engagement mobile platform, today announced the launch of its new Client Community at the company's third annual Client Summit, "Employee Communications Matters!" taking place May 2-3 at The Cornell Club in New York City.

The new Client Community offers professionals focused on employee communications and who are tasked with reaching predominantly deskless workforces, exclusive access to resources, best practices and information sharing to help them achieve success in using mobile technology to communicate and engage with their employees. It also serves as a way for APPrise Mobile to share new features and functionality of theEMPLOYEEapp with clients, giving them the ability to provide valuable input on the company's current and future product roadmap.

"Having worked in the communications industry for more than two decades, our focus at theEMPLOYEEapp and APPrise Mobile has been to learn from our clients, share with them what we have learned and to innovate based on their actual needs, all while solving actual communications business problems," said Jeff Corbin, Founder and CEO of APPrise Mobile. "Our Third Annual Client Summit – Employee Communications Matters – is an opportunity to reinforce this principle that has been so important to our success over the past few years and that underlies everything we do at APPrise Mobile."

He continued, "In addition to offering enterprise clients with a technology solution that addresses their challenges, the service that we offer our clients when it comes to launching a new employee communications solution is critical to our and their mutual success. Through our new Client Community, we are excited to provide clients of theEMPLOYEEapp with the ability to share best practices with their colleagues and to have the necessary resources to be successful at their fingertips."

Amy Jenkins, Director of Client Strategy at APPrise Mobile, said, "Several years ago when I was an internal communications manager at Chipotle, we recognized the power that mobile technology provided to better communicate and engage with our thousands of managers and frontline associates. Now as Director of Client Strategy at APPrise Mobile, we are committed to not only developing a best of breed solution to help internal communicators better communicate with their employees, but also to be a go to resource and partner when it comes to furthering their work and our profession."

About APPrise Mobile

APPrise Mobile is the developer of theEMPLOYEEapp®, a mobile communications and engagement platform for internal and external audiences. It allows small, medium and enterprise organizations to have their own branded native app for Apple and Android devices (as well as a web app) that securely integrates with a company's Active Directory, employee database, HRIS and single-sign-on (SSO) systems. Through a consumer friendly interface, theEMPLOYEEapp allows for the aggregation and distribution of content, workplace tools and functions as well as the instantaneous push of messages and information, directly to an individual's mobile device. For more information about APPrise Mobile and theEMPLOYEEapp, please visit https://www.theEMPLOYEEapp.com .

