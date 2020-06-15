Approaching $1 Billion Funded: Ignite Funding is Not a One-Trick Pony

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Funding proves that real estate lending does not stop because of an epidemic as its investors continue to fill the gap left by traditional bank lending, reaching a new milestone of $750,000,000 in real estate projects funded by private investors.

Diversification in product type is how investors win in the game of real estate with projects ranging from single family homes in Las Vegas, Nevada, senior healthcare facilities in Phoenix, Arizona to converting malls into lifestyle centers on the outskirts of Boise, Idaho. "We know the importance of not limiting our financing and being nimble in an everchanging real estate market," affirmed Pat Vassar, Director of Underwriting at Ignite Funding. "Our success is derived from identifying borrowers that recognize a real estate product need and delivering it to the market at an opportune time."

To continue to maintain the competitive edge and push the envelope of private lending meets traditional bank financing, Ignite Funding launched a loan tranche program during the isolation period of the epidemic. "The launch of the tranche program evens the playing field while mirroring traditional bank financing practices for borrowers and keeping investors capital deployed at a higher annual yield with minimal interruption," said Mr. Vassar.

The structure of these investments combined with Ignite Funding's efforts to remain diligent in evolving markets has contributed to their ability to overtake this impressive milestone.

About Ignite Funding

Ignite Funding is the conduit in connecting bankable borrowers with sophisticated investors seeking double-digit returns via real estate investment opportunities collateralized by Trust Deeds. To date, Ignite Funding has facilitated 1,147 real estate investments, providing 48 borrowers in 12 states with the ability to acquire and develop over 12,000 acres of land, 7,800 residential lots and 2.9 million square feet of commercial space.

Contact:

Izzy Irizarry

Ignite Funding

Phone 877.739.9094

Fax 702.739.7735

[email protected]

SOURCE Ignite Funding

Related Links

http://www.ignitefunding.com

