Approaching the Practice of Architecture with Fresh Perspective

DENVER, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The practice of architecture is more than just the style or impression that a building presents – it is a multifaceted approach to design that creates a total developed space, both in form and function.

"Architect" is derived from the Greek (arkhi-, chief + tekton, builder), and later the Latin architectus, meaning "master builder." With these definitions in mind, Galloway architecture embraces a design approach that includes a heightened focus on bringing together a collaborative team of disciplines and leveraging the unique attributes that architects bring to a project.

Design is not an isolated exercise – it is both a visual and analytical exercise that looks at projects holistically. From the initial vision, to site functionality, building performance, and aesthetics, architecture requires the integration of all disciplines cohesively working together. This includes MEP engineering, structural engineering, interior design, civil engineering, and landscape architecture.

Architects are trained to visualize the bigger picture. Even architectural licensing supports this greater understanding, as architects are tested on the entire process, including practice management, project management, programming, site planning, grading, structural systems, MEP systems, construction documents, and construction evaluation. This integrated knowledge sets apart the practice of architecture.

Additional attributes that architects bring to a project include:

Creativity: Helping clients understand what is possible. Critical thinking: Conceptualizing, applying, and analyzing information. Project management: Bringing teams together, overseeing the design and construction process, and managing budgets and schedules. Enthusiasm: Passionately supporting project efforts. Experience: Designing spaces that work at a fair cost and achieve objectives. Advocacy: Supporting clients and knowing how to best promote their interests.

As the "master builder," client alignment and trusting relationships are also critical. According to The Journal of the American Institute of Architects (Jan. 6, 2017), 78% of commercial architecture work comes from repeat clients. Additionally, 82% of owners want their architects to develop innovative solutions. Through creating a shared vision, managing budgets and schedules, and providing thoughtful solutions and leadership throughout the project, these relationships are strengthened.

