Approval Of The Comparative Study Between ReCOV And mRNA Vaccines By FDA In The Philippines

TAIZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (the"Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group",Stock code:02179.HK) is pleased to announce that, the Company has recently received the clinical trial approval for its recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine, ReCOV from the Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines, approving the Company to conduct a randomized, blinded, active-controlled Phase II clinical trial of ReCOV on healthy subjects aged 18 years or above who have received primary vaccination with two doses of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine to compare the immunogenicity and safety between ReCOV and Pfizer's mRNA vaccine COMIRNATY®. The Company plans to commence clinical enrollment in the near future.

ReCOV is a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Company with its technology platforms including the novel adjuvant and protein engineering platforms, and the adjuvant used therein is the Company's self-developed novel adjuvant BFA03. Based on the relevant studies conducted by the Company, ReCOV can induce high titers of neutralizing antibody and Th1 biased cellular immune responses, and has shown favorable neutralizing effect and immune persistence against variants including Omicron variant and Delta variant. It has a variety of comprehensive advantages, including overall positive safety profile, potential growth in production scale, low production cost, preparation stability, and ability to be stored and transported at room temperature.

Founded in 2012, Recbio is an innovative vaccine company. With the vision of "Become the Leader of Innovative Vaccine in the Future," Recbio takes "Protect Human Health with Best-in-Class Vaccines" as its mission. It has established three major cutting-edge technology platforms including novel adjuvants platform, protein engineering platform, immunological evaluation platform and mRNA vaccine platform. Recbio has a high-value vaccine portfolio consisted of HPV vaccine candidates, COVID-19 vaccine candidates, shingles vaccine candidates, influenza vaccine candidates, adults TB vaccine candidates etc. The core management team has more than 20 years of experience in the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines. For more information, please visit https://www.recbio.cn/.

