Approval Payment Solutions Selected as Woodford State Bank Prefered Merchant Services Provider

MONROE, Wis., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodford State Bank (WSB), has announced its recent endorsement of evolv, Inc. DBA Approval Payment Solutions (APS).

Now more than ever, it is vital for merchants to have the ability to accept all forms of payment. Efficiency and ease of ordering goods and services can be a deciding factor for whether a business will struggle or flourish during this pandemic. To help businesses succeed in their community, Woodford State Bank has carefully sought out a merchant service program for their member financial institutions.

Approval Payment Solutions Powered by evolv Woodford State Bank

evolv offers a complete menu of electronic payment solutions to businesses of every type and size. They are a full-service provider, offering an all-inclusive solution for the payment processing needs of any business.

evolv has helped brick-and-mortar businesses introduce online shopping and click-to-order solutions with cost-neutral credit card payment acceptance. evolv safeguards customer information with in-house Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standards. A partnership with a reliable merchant services provider solidifies community merchants to their financial institution.

About Approval Payment Solutions (APS) Powered by evolv:

evolv is a 22-year-old, national, top-50 payment processor. evolv maintains an 89% merchant retention rate compared to the industry average of 78%. evolv's mission is to build partnerships through excellence in customer service.

evolv is a full-service provider offering credit and debit card processing, gift, loyalty, EBT, Voyager, Wright Express, Check Conversion, Check Guarantee, Check Recovery, Core Local services, Search Engine Optimization, and Website Design.

About Woodford State Bank (WSB):

For over 100 years, Woodford State Bank has been meeting the changing needs of local families, businesses, and farmers by offering the financial solutions they need and want. Our team of experienced professionals provide complete banking services in an exceptionally friendly and personal manner. We have a tremendous interest in the prosperity of the communities we serve because we live in these communities too. Our employees and Board members shop where you shop. Our kids go to school with your kids. We are members of the same organizations and churches you belong to.

We are committed to remain locally owned and operated with a focus on smart growth and profits. Additionally, as an active community sponsor and partner, Woodford State Bank is seen as a business leader and good citizen in each of its host communities. You will find that our attention to customers, to communities, and to service is what sets us apart from the rest of the financial service industry.

Media Contact:

Lilly El-Jerby

8883117248 ext 3009

[email protected]

SOURCE Approval Payment Solutions Powered by evolv