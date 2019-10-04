Approved Oil Acquires Associated Fuel Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company, the cornerstone of "The Approved Companies" is pleased to announce their most recent acquisition, Associated Fuel Company, on October 1, 2019. Associated is a small to mid-size oil marketer, based in Briarcliff Manor, New York. The company has been serving the five boroughs and Westchester County since the early 1990's.

"We are excited to welcome Associated Fuel Company's loyal customer base to the Approved family and believe this is an excellent opportunity for us to extend our energy services into Westchester County and serve both an existing and entirely new customer base," stated Approved Executive Vice President, Chris Fazio.

"Approved's mission has always been to achieve the status of the Leading Full-Service Energy Supplier in the Greater New York area and this acquisition brings us one step closer to accomplishing our goal," added Approved's President and CEO, Vincent Theurer. "This is our fourteenth acquisition in recent years, and we will continue to explore new opportunities as we look to increase our customer base with our first-class products and service."

The Approved brand has grown significantly over the past fifteen years, creating what is now known as "The Approved Companies". Operating under that appellation aside from Approved Oil are Approved Energy, Approved Plumbing and Fire Protection and Approved Wholesale, which has terminal positions in multiple states.

Contact: Karen A. Koza

VP, Marketing

718.238.1050

karenk@approvedoil.com

SOURCE Approved Oil Company

Related Links

https://approvedoil.com

