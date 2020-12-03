Approved Oil Delivers Peace of Mind through COVID-19 Pandemic

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to be a concern in New York City and surrounding areas, Approved Oil remains committed to the safety and health of our staff and valued customers.

Our top priority in this uncertain time is to deliver peace of mind through reliable customer service and satisfaction. This includes maintenance and regular improvements to our fleet.

All of our delivery and service trucks are cleaned, disinfected, and inspected regularly. We adhere to the strictest New York State Energy Coalition (NYSEC) safety and service protocols and hold our staff to the the highest standards. Our equipment is maintained regularly, and updated according to the most current industry offerings.

We practice sanitary and safe measures as advised by the NYC Department of Health in our offices, including social distancing, hand sanitizer, regular handwashing, and restricted entry into our facilities.

Approved Oil was proud thank our city's brave frontline and essential workers by partnering with Sauce Pizzeria to donate pizza to several area medical facilities during the height of the coronavirus emergency.

We were also honored to serve the temporary hospital at Stonybrook University in Long Island, which was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to relieve hospitals overwhelmed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is our pleasure to continue to serve our community through unmatched customer service, industry expertise, and giving back to the city we work and live in.

For more information on the latest Approved Oil developments, please visit https://approvedoil.com/

More information on COVID-19 (coronavirus), including Prevention and Tips Can be found at: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/coronavirus.page

SOURCE Approved Oil Company