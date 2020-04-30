Approved Oil Partners with Sauce Pizzeria to Thank New York City's Hospitals

In addition to providing fuel for the Stonybrook University Temporary Field hospital on Long Island, as well as the Central Park temporary facility (in partnership with Mt. Sinai Hospital), Approved Oil is proud to be partnering with Sauce Pizzeria, and owner Adam Elzer, to donate fresh pizza to NYC's hardworking medical professionals, FDNY, NYPD, and area food banks.

Beginning the week of April 27th, Approved Oil will be providing pizza delivery to Maimonides Medical Center Brooklyn, Brooklyn Methodist ER, Elmhurst Hospital, and other facilities across Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan as a token of our appreciation.

We are all in this together, and are inspired by the tireless work of these essential workers on behalf of all New Yorkers.

For more on Sauce Pizzeria's Pizza delivery project, please visit:

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/pizzeria-makes-hundreds-of-free-pizzas-for-ny-hospitals-everyday-so-landlord-gives-free-rent/2356025/

For more on Approved Oil's delivery to Temporary Medical Facilities, please visit:

https://local.google.com/place?id=1409369352065039447&use=posts&lpsid=3672584725794089696

Contacts:

Michelle Perrott

718-238-1050 Ext. 537

[email protected]

Jeff Cohn

718-238-1050 Ext. 553

[email protected]

SOURCE Approved Oil Company