Approved Oil Safety Plan: COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing precautions surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the New York City area and surrounding areas, Approved Oil remains committed to the safety and health of our staff and valued customers.

As Phase 2 of New York City reopening approaches, we are monitoring the situation closely and following any protocol set in place by the NYC Office of Emergency Management; as well as practicing sanitary and safety measures as advised by the NYC Department of Health in our office(s) and on our delivery and service trucks. Our equipment is being disinfected regularly, and our delivery and service teams are washing often, wearing gloves, and putting as much distance as possible between themselves and other people. We continue to work closely with the New York State Energy Coalition (NYSEC) to uphold all safety and service protocol related to serving our customers.

Our top priority in this uncertain time is to deliver peace of mind through reliable customer service and satisfaction.

More information on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including Prevention and Tips, can be found at:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/health-topics/coronavirus.page

