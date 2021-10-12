Approyo, Inc. Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status for Microsoft AZURE Cloud

Approyo is now a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with a competency in AZURE Cloud Services Tweet this

As an advent of achieving Microsoft Gold Certification, more enterprise organizations choose Approyo for their managed IT services and migrations to Microsoft AZURE Cloud.

ATOS, a leader in digital transformation and managed security services, specializing in consultancy services, has chosen Approyo for their AZURE Cloud migration and Steady-State™ application managed services of its SAP landscape.

"Our partnership with Approyo ensures that ATOS receives unsurpassed technical and functional managed services at both the application and infrastructure layers," said Bernd Dombrowski, Manager SAP Deal Solutions, SAP Practice at ATOS. "Approyo's management of our AZURE Cloud migration and ongoing Steady-State™ support for our SAP landscape enables increased security, flexibility, and predictive monitoring for our SAP infrastructure."

ATOS faces complex daily issues surrounding SAP data compliance, regulatory controls, and support management in a worldwide theater of operations. ATOS can now leverage advanced support, development, testing, and security with automated backup and data recovery with their Approyo managed AZURE Cloud implementation.

In addition to the AZURE Cloud migration and ongoing managed services, Approyo provides ATOS with global SAP BASIS support, SAP functional development, security, predictive analytics, and user management, allowing ATOS to focus on customer experience initiatives rather than complex IT problems.

About Approyo, Inc.

Approyo, Inc. is a private, global technology services company focused on making its customer's IT management and cloud migrations simple. Approyo, Inc. is a Microsoft Gold Partner and an SAP-certified cloud, infrastructure, managed services, and SAP HANA operations services provider. Approyo, Inc. works with customers across all industries and for businesses of every size. Approyo, Inc. is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with multiple offices worldwide.

