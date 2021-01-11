AppSumo is Named the Number One Best Small Company to Work for in Austin, in Built In's 2021 Best Place to Work Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppSumo, the go-to software community for everyday entrepreneurs, announced today that Built In has honored the company through its esteemed 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. AppSumo was named number one on Austin's 50 Best Small Companies to Work For. It also received top 15 placement on the rankings for Austin's 100 Best Places to Work and Companies with the Best Benefits. The annual awards include companies of all sizes—from startups to the enterprise—operating in the eight largest tech markets and nationally.

"For the past 10 years, AppSumo has been able to grow thanks to our resourceful, lean team that approaches every business challenge head on," says Ayman Al-Abdullah, CEO of AppSumo. "Through the pandemic, our team leveled up and supported one another. We were fortunate to hire and scale, furthering our mission of serving everyday entrepreneurs. While we have remote team members worldwide, Austin is our home, and we are grateful to be recognized in a city that celebrates and supports small businesses."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on a refined algorithm that uses company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the latest attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighed specific criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

