Apptio Accelerates Growth Across Asia-Pacific (APAC) As Demand for Technology Business Management (TBM) Solutions Across the Region Continues to Rise

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organisations analyse, plan and optimise technology spend, marks strong momentum across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the addition of 46 new customers, an expanded footprint across nine countries and strategic new hires.

Apptio reported a 45 percent year-over-year increase in revenue in the APAC region bolstered by new customers in the financial services, insurance, retail and wholesale, energy, technology and telecommunications, consumer goods, education and public sector space. The company is now serving several top banks in Australia and Southeast Asia who are leveraging Apptio's solutions to strengthen visibility into their technology spending.

"When it comes to driving business change, we need good data – and Apptio plays a key role with this," said Gerard Florian, Group Executive Technology at ANZ Bank. "We use the data that Apptio's solutions provide to create insights that allow us to have more strategic conversations with the business about both cost and value."

Later this month, the company will welcome a new VP of Sales for Southeast Asia, Owen Gan. Owen brings to Apptio more than 20 years of technology sales and leadership experience in APAC and previously held business leadership roles at Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services and Computer Associates.

"Now more than ever, companies of all sizes, in all industries and across all regions are in need of solutions to help them plan, manage and optimise technology spending. In particular, we're seeing a high demand for our solutions in APAC as a result of the current pandemic. We are delighted to be able to extend our reach to provide customers in the region with localised versions of our market-leading cloud-based software applications," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "Technology organisations are going through a fundamental shift – CIOs and CFOs are being asked to rapidly cut the run cost of IT. At the same time, they are expected to accelerate transformation of digital-enabled services and adopt product and cloud operating models. Apptio is a catalyst for optimising costs while creating business value and resources for this type of innovation to happen."

The company recently opened its first office in Tokyo, Japan. Under the leadership of Managing Director, Ayumu Narizuka, the central office will enable Apptio to continue developing an ecosystem of partnerships across APAC and deliver world-class solutions and services to its increasingly global customer base.

Historically, the lack of fully localised IT financial management tools has been a significant barrier to adoption for many international markets like Japan. But Apptio has made its IT Financial Management Foundation (ITFMF) solutions available in Japanese and plans to release additional capabilities in the local language over the coming months.

"As we've seen in many regions, the eagerness to adopt new technologies like cloud can unwittingly lead businesses to exponentially increase spend without a way to manage or predict expenses," said Ayumu Narizuka. "Apptio is the first company in the country to provide a solution that addresses this need, and I'm thrilled to help lay the groundwork for what will help drive businesses across Japan to realize and demonstrate the impact of IT investments."

The skyrocketing adoption of cloud services and the move toward agile and DevOps methodologies has created the need for a new IT operating model, making technology business management the framework for the future. In 2019, Apptio brought its global office count to 18 with the opening of its first office in India. The company's footprint in the APAC region includes Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

