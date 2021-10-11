Apptio Announces Cloudability Product Enhancements to Empower Organizations to Maximize the Value of Their Cloud Strategy

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. , a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology spend, today announced a suite of upgrades to its Cloudability family of products. These enhancements enable greater visibility and control of cloud spend, helping customers make informed decisions on their cloud strategy and maximize the value of cloud investments.

"In the wake of 2020's rapid digital transformation and the associated rise of cloud services, many organizations are experiencing the financial impact of uncontrolled cloud adoption," said Eugene Khvostov, VP of Product Management at Apptio. "It's critical for business and technology leaders to manage both the raw cost of the cloud as well as the associated and often overlooked supporting costs, which is why we designed our Cloudability products and features to provide a holistic view of total cloud spend, and enhance collaboration and drive actionable insights across the organization."