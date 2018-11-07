Apptio Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $1.94 Billion

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI), the business management system of record for hybrid IT, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading investment firm focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Apptio common stock for a total value of approximately $1.94 billion. Apptio shareholders will receive $38.00 in cash per share, representing a 53% premium to the unaffected closing price as of November 9, 2018.

"Since founding, our focus has been on building the next great cloud software platform by dedicating ourselves to helping companies of all sizes and industries manage, plan, and optimize technology investments across their hybrid IT environments," said Sunny Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Apptio. "As we look to the next chapter of Apptio, we are thrilled to provide immediate liquidity to our shareholders at a significant premium to market prices and we remain deeply committed to our mission, product innovation, geographical expansion, and the work of the TBM Council. Vista's investment and deep expertise in growing world-class SaaS businesses and the flexibility we will have as a private company will help us accelerate our growth while helping us maintain our commitment to creating wildly successful customers."

"Today, with companies across sectors increasingly depending on technology to stay competitive, IT is becoming a critical component for every business on the planet, and Apptio has created the leading platform to help customers manage this new paradigm," said Brian Sheth, co-founder and president of Vista. "We're thrilled to partner with Sunny and the entire Apptio team on the next chapter in the company's growth."

Apptio's Board of Directors unanimously approved the deal and recommended that stockholders vote their shares in favor of the transaction. Apptio's headquarters will remain in Bellevue, with regional offices across the US, EMEA and APAC. Closing of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Apptio shareholders and antitrust approval in the United States. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2019 and is not subject to a financing condition.

The merger agreement includes a 30 day "go-shop" period, which permits Apptio's Board and advisors to actively initiate, solicit, encourage, and potentially enter negotiations with parties that make alternative acquisition proposals. Apptio will have the right to terminate the merger agreement to enter into a superior proposal subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement. There can be no assurance that this 30 day "go-shop" will result in a superior proposal, and Apptio does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the solicitation process unless and until the Board makes a determination requiring further disclosure.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Apptio and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal advisor to Apptio. Vista's legal advisor is Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About Apptio

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. We transform the way IT runs its business and makes decisions. With our cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud. With Apptio, IT leaders become strategic partners to the business by demonstrating value of IT investments, accelerate innovation and shift their technology investments from running the business to digital innovation. Hundreds of customers choose Apptio as their business system of record for hybrid IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista Equity Partners is a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, San Francisco, Chicago, and Oakland with more than $43 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in software, data and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista's investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.

